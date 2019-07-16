“Rubaru Mrs.India 2019 Beauty with Responsibility” – the beauty pageant with a difference

By Mahiyan Chakrabarti:-“Rubaru Mrs.India 2019 Beauty with Responsibility”

is a pan India beauty pageant presented and organised by i Glam, an institution that provides personality developments to the people from various industries like marketing, fashion and hospitality.

This is the second edition of Rubaru Mrs. India, i-Glam has brought this to Kolkata for the very first time. As the tagline says, “Beauty with Responsibility”, the pageant has shown a social responsibility towards creating awareness about crimes like Female Foeticide and Domestic Violence. The pageant committee invited applicants from every walk of life and especially those who have fallen prey to domestic violence. The pageant gave recognition to the courage of acid attack victims to fight back the atrocities of life and get back in the main stream. Rubaru also felicitated the much-talked-about woman Rupa Chowdhury who has broken the stereotype and become the first app bike driver of Kolkata. Rubaru recognized these women as the flag bearers of “Shakti” and felicitated their fighting spirit.

“Rubaru Mrs. India 2019” is divided into four pan India zones North, South, East and West. Kolkata, the East zone had 25 participants from the age group of 25 – 40 years from which the judges selected the top three contestants who will participate in the finals to be held in Delhi from 24th – 28th July to achieve the title competing with the winners of the other three zones. The winner of this pageant will represent India in the international pageant to be held in August 2019.

The chosen top three contestants from East Zone Rakhi Jain (Top Model), Kirti Kumari (Mrs.West Bengal) and Sinjeeta Das (Face of Bengal) were crowned and will participate in the finals in Delhi.

Like this: Like Loading...