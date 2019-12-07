Rus Education launches Scholarship Schemes for Indian Medical Aspirants

In a bid to make medical education cost effective, Rus Education has launched scholarship schemes for the students who wish to pursue their career in Medicine. Rus Education is one of the biggest education providers when it comes to studying MBBS in Russia from top medical universities of Russia. Rus Education in association with Russian Center of Science & Culture organizes Festive Assembly of Indian Students Going for MBBS in Russia – SOBRANIYE every year.

During this event, meritorious students are awarded various scholarships such as “Badhte Kadam Scholarship”, in loving memory of “Shri A.P.J Abdul Kalam”, “Druzhba Scholarship” in loving memory of “H.E. Mr. Alexander Kadakin” and “Udaan Scholarship” in Loving Memory of “Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee” and Rus Education Excellence Scholarship and “Ayushman Bharat Scholarship”.

In year 2019 Rus Education has introduced 2 new scholarships- “Samarthya” in the loving memory of “Former Finance Minister- Lt. Shri Arun Jaitley” Supporting the noble cause and a great initiative of Shri Narendra Modi, the Honourable Prime Minister of India, “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao”, Rus Education also introduced “Maitri Scholarship” in the loving memory of Lt. Smt. Sushma Swaraj Ji, Former External Affairs Minister of India. This scholarship is exclusively awarded to meritorious girl students who want to study MBBS in Russia.

Rus Education is dedicated towards serving the nation and helping all those in need. Keeping our brave soldiers and their invaluable service for the nation in mind, the Vice Chairman Rus Education Air Marshal Dr. Pawan Kapoor, Former Director General Medical Services Indian Air Force, felt a need to honour the heroes of our motherland. It is then that Rus Education introduced “Veer Jawaan Scholarship” which provides 50% scholarship to children of Indian soldiers who wish study MBBS in Russia.

There is shortage of doctors in Indian Healthcare system, Rus Education is committed towards creating a healthy India or “Ayushman Bharat” as visioned by Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi, moving on this path Rus Education awards Ayushman Bharat Scholarship which is specifically given to students who are from financially weaker sections of the society.

Education for all is one of the missions of Rus Education. Every year Sobraniye is graced by top dignitaries from Government of India which include General V K Singh, Former Minister of State for External Affairs, Mr. G. V Srinivas, Former Joint Secretary Eurasia Division, Ministry of External Affairs, representatives of Government of Russian Federation in India, Mr. H.E. Mr. Nikolay R. Kudashev, Ambassador, Embassy of the Russian Federation in India and Mr. Roman Babushkin- Charge D’ Affairs, Embassy of the Russian Federation in India, Mr. Fedor Rozovsky, Director Russian Center of Science & Culture and other dignitaries. This year Sobraniye witnessed the gathering of around 800 students and their guardians from different parts of the country. Similar functions were organized at regional level in various offices of Rus Education in India.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

