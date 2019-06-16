Russian Education Fair 2019 in Kolkata became a golden opportunity for medical students

Russian Centre of Science and Culture, Culture Department of Embassy of Russian Federation in India, in association with Rus Education organized the Russian Education Fair 2019 (June Edition) in the city. Mr. Alexey M. Idamkin, Consul General of the Russian Federation in Kolkata along with Mr. Syed I Rigan, Managing Director Rus Education were present to grace the occasion.

The new crop of students for 2019 is ready to enter the medical profession. With NEET 2019 results, a large number of students are looking for options medical institutes in India and abroad. As a golden opportunity for the students seeking Medical Education in Russia, Annual Russian Education Fair 2019 (June edition) was organized at the Russian Centre of Science and Culture, Gorky Sadan, Kolkata. The Education Fair was organized by Rus Education (a pioneer in the field of medical admission guidance from past 25 years) in collaboration with Russian Centre for Science and Culture (RCSC), Cultural Department of the Russian Federation in India.

The fair brought together prominent universities and educational institutes from Russia under one roof, a platform for all students to gauge their prospects, apply directly to the institution of their choice and get first-hand information on courses. The Russian Institutions participating in the Kolkata Fair were: Kazan State Medical University, Orenburg State Medical University, Chelyabinsk State University, Siberian State Medical University, South Ural State University, Moscow Institute of Physics & Technology.

This fair was exclusively organized to facilitate the Indian students, who are looking forward to pursuing their Higher Education in Russia in the field of Medicine, Engineering, and Aviation with a special focus on Medical Universities. All aspiring students had the opportunity to seek FREE Career counseling from direct representatives of the Top Government Russian Universities and from our Expert Student Counselors.

