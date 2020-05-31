Sabse Sasta Dukaan is building ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ with its franchise model

Kolkata based startup Sabse Sasta Dukaan, has been in the frontline since 1.5 years of its operations in creating jobs and providing business opportunity in semi-urban and rural India. On one side, the company is not only helping people to own its franchise and a earn good income in spite of economy slowdown but on the other side, the brand is also saving many lives during lockdown by delivering life saving drugs to semi-urban and rural India with the presence of its franchises in more than 150 locations across Eastern India.

Sabse Sasta Dukaan is India’s fastest growing Pharmacy has given an opportunity to people from remote areas from different parts of India including men and women, young and old, to build their own career and join the campaign in ‘Building Bharat’ as Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. Sabse Sasta Dukaan has just opened its 150th store at Purnea. In 1.5 years, the brand has reached different parts of the eastern India with over 150 stores across Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Orissa. Sabse Sasta Dukaan opens 10 stores every month.

People who are looking for business opportunities and want to build their career in health sector and also people who have come back to their towns due to pandemic can start their own business with Sabse Sasta Dukaan. Be it housewives or retired people or anyone above 18 years of age, can be a Sabse Sasta Dukaan owner with just one click on https://franchise.sabsesastadukaan.com or calling the company number 9748924425. The brand has given an opportunity for the franchise owners to earn a good income of around Rs. 50,000- Rs 1 lac even in smaller towns.

After the announcement of nationwide lockdown, the brand continued extensive services to meet the medical needs of the people. With the help of the franchises, the brand has taken adequate measures to keep the supply chain active by reaching out to people. TheFranchises across 150 locations are always ready during this challenging phase too. The instant response from the franchises has built a sense of trust among people even during this pandemic.

On one hand, the economy is down, people are losing jobs, no major investments are coming but on the other side, in spite of lockdown, Sabse Sasta Dukaan’s Franchise model is helping people earn money even during COVID19 pandemic. To be a part of Sabse Sasta Dukaan’s Franchise Family, one just requires an investment of Rs 2- 4 lacs and a space of 120 sq ft which could be rented or owned. Company’s team of experts guides the franchises to deal with the customers and how to run business, with proper Training and Marketing support. People with good business sense and & local reputation, can easily qualify for this Franchise model. As per the model, only one Franchise is given in one area to increase the income possibility. The main job of the franchises is to deliver medicines. The Franchise gets good commission on every order. Franchises can deal in medicines and consumer healthcare products. The best part of the franchise model is that the setup process is very easy with least legal work required. The Franchises don’t need to maintain inventory so there is no inventory cost involved. For Franchise related Information queries, people can visit https://franchise.sabsesastadukaan.com.

Mr. Anish Agarwal, Co founder, CEO, Sabse Sasta Dukaan, said, “We envision to make a healthier India by integrating people who are not only contributing to economic growth but also generating employment in smaller towns. At this point of time when reverse migration seems to be a concern, we rather find this as an opportunity to maximise our presence.”

He further said, “As a Healthcare Brand, we aim to reach the last mile who would be able to access authentic medicines & healthcare products at a reasonable price. Our franchises have been instrumental in creating the value chain.”

Sharing his experience of working with the Brand, Prasenjit Das, Owner of Sabse Sasta Dukaan, Arambagh said,“ I started my Journey with Sabse sasta Dukaan, 20 months ago, after leaving my Pharmaceutical sector job. Initially there was some kind of apprehension because serving medicine through online mode that too in smaller towns was challenging. But my business took growth within a few months of opening the franchise. I serve more than 1000 patients in my area.”

Sanjib Poria, Owner of Sabse Sasta Dukaan, Ghatal said,“There’s unlimited growth opportunity in this business. After my engineering I simply opted for the Sabse Sasta Dukaan franchise & today I am very proud of my decision. I earn more than the engineering job was offering me. I also referred this Franchise to my friend in Panagarh who is also doing very good.”

Supriya Mukherjee, Owner of Sabse Sasta Dukaan, Durgapur said, “Right from my college years I have always wanted to run a business, but was not backed up by financial security. My husband introduced me to the franchise business of Sabse Sasta Dukaan. With a very minimum investment I am now able to stay independent for my own expenses. I feel very grateful to bag this opportunity.”