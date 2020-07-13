Sabse Sasta Dukaan to set up 1000 logistic centers by December 2020 in East

India’s fastest growing Pharmacy Sabse Sasta Dukaan has announced its expansion plans. The brand plans to set up 1000 logistic centers in East India by the end of this year, which includes West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar. Kolkata based healthcare startup plans to strengthen its presence through logistic centers across East. The company has a major focus on rural and semi-urban regions.

The company has currently 170+ logistic centers across Eastern India including West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar. To address the increasing demand of other healthcare services, it also plans to foray into diagnostics, private label, telemedicine and doctor booking segments. To provide better healthcare support and meet the medical needs of rural areas, it has also planned to start intra-city medical tourism in future.

Launched in 2018, it is one of the most trusted online pharmacies dealing in medicines, personal care, family healthcare, fitness & supplements, OTCs, medical devices and other healthcare products of India, with its medicines hubs in Kolkata and Bokaro.

Mr. Anish Agarwal, Co-founder & CEO, Sabse Sasta Dukaan, said, “We are planning to establish 1000 logistic centers in the next 6 months in East India. From an investment point of view, Rs. 2lac is invested per logistic center. Big pharmacies don’t have services in semi-urban and rural India. When it comes to providing services in semi-urban and rural India, we are the 2nd largest revenue sharer. We are serving across 1000+ customers daily. Our focus is not only to meet the medical needs but also to create job opportunities in the semi-urban and rural areas.”

Mr. Anant Jain, Co-founder, CTO, Sabse Sasta Dukaan, said, “Sabse Sasta Dukaan’s aim has been ‘Health First’ and in line with its mission “To Make Healthcare Affordable And Available To All”, we have taken multiple steps to keep the supply active. The company witnessed 20 times increase in sales volume in products like sanitizers, masks, PPE kits after the lockdown was announced. Corona care category was the highest-selling segment for April & May after the medicines category.”

The brand has both offline and online presence as compared to other online brands. Keeping the importance of Vernacular Communication in mind, the brand has designed its App in English, Bengali, Hindi & Odia Language which no other Pharmacy has. Non-tech savvy customers place orders via phone call or by visiting the logistic centers. Also, tech-savvy customers can directly place an order to the company via app or website.