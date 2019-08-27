Safe Drive,Safe Life awarness programme By Diamond Harbour District Police Officials

Safe Drive Save Life Awareness Programme was organised today in the forenoon.

SDO DDH with his team of Magistrates along with RTO and his staff took active part.

SDPO DDH participated and walk from Court Morh to Hospital Morh and back to Court Morh.

OC DDH PS police personals also participated and remained part of the SDSL Rally.

While walking in the RaLLy Appeal was made to the vehicle drivers and pedestrians to abide by the traffic rules and help the administration to ensure Safe Drive to Save Life

