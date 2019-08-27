Wed. Aug 28th, 2019

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে, মানুষের পাশে

Safe Drive,Safe Life awarness programme By Diamond Harbour District Police Officials

1 day ago

Safe Drive Save Life Awareness Programme was organised today in the forenoon. 
SDO DDH with his team of Magistrates along with RTO and his staff took active part.
SDPO DDH participated and walk from Court Morh to Hospital Morh and back to Court Morh.
OC DDH PS police personals also participated and remained part of the SDSL Rally.
While walking in the RaLLy Appeal was made to the vehicle drivers and pedestrians to abide by the traffic rules and help the administration to ensure Safe Drive to Save Life

More Stories

Kingsoft Office strengthens its footprint in India; Officially introduces office software suite in the market

59 mins ago

Aakash Aath announced the new story of Sri Guruveh Namah series ‘Sri Sri Anandamoyee Maa’

1 hour ago

Flipkart Group Partners with Nautica to Bring the Best of Global Fashion to Consumers in India

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Kingsoft Office strengthens its footprint in India; Officially introduces office software suite in the market

59 mins ago

Aakash Aath announced the new story of Sri Guruveh Namah series ‘Sri Sri Anandamoyee Maa’

1 hour ago

Flipkart Group Partners with Nautica to Bring the Best of Global Fashion to Consumers in India

1 hour ago

The Walmart Foundation announces two new grants; contributing over $10 million in funding to benefit over 81,000 smallholder farmers in India

9 hours ago
Copyright © All rights reserved. |

Copyright protected by The Times of Bengal(Media wing of Ullash Media & Productions)