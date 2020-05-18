SAFEGUARDING CONSUMER SAFETY, KFC INTRODUCES CONTACTLESS TAKEAWAYS

KFC India is doubling down on its efforts to keep team members and customers safe by introducing Contactless Takeaway. This is an ordering experience in which the customer can place a prepaid order on the KFC App, website or mSite, and walk into the restaurant to pick up the order at the pre-decided time. The new service is aimed at providing a completely cashless and contactless experience to consumers.

Talking about this initiative Moksh Chopra, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC India said, “With Contactless Takeaway, our aim is to offer safe and easy access to those who are already on the road for essential journeys or on their way home from difficult work shifts. It comes backed with our 4X safety promise – of sanitisation, social distancing, screening (of temperature) and contactless service. Through the use of the KFC app or website and digital payments, this service is easy, quick and completely contactless.”

To avail the service, consumers need to place a Takeaway order on the KFC App, website or mSite and select a preferred time to pick-up the order. Once at the restaurant, the customer can collect their order swiftly from a dedicated Takeaway counter at the restaurant, with queuing as per social distancing norms. The idea is to make the service experience quick, hassle-free, and completely contactless.

KFC has upped its existing operational protocols with its 4 X Safety promise. Intensified sanitization at the restaurant includes all surface areas including tables, counters, doors and door handles that are sanitized every 30-minutes. The delivery teams wash & sanitize their hands & bags after every order. All team members, including delivery riders, are regularly screened and undergo daily temperature checks, wear masks & gloves. With a limited menu on delivery, we are able to operate with a smaller kitchen team maintaining all norms of social distancing. Moving into a completely contactless delivery & take-away approach means no contact between the delivery executive and the customer, with online payments as a recommended practice. The food packaging is further secured with a tamper-proof seal to ensure that nobody has touched or accessed the food from the time it was packed until delivered. As quality is key at KFC, the food is prepared with utmost care and is it cooked at a high temperature of 170 degrees.

Contactless Takeaway will be available across all restaurants in the country. Consumers can order their KFC favourites on online.kfc.co.in or through the KFC app.