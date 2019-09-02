SAGAR ANVESHIKA Launched

By Abhishek :- Titagarh Wagons Limited ( BSE: 532966 l TWL), a flagship company of the Titagarh Group, has farther reiterated its commitment towards the Government’s vision of ‘ make on India’ , by successfully launching the second Research Vessel– SAGAR ANVESHIKA . With this launch, Titagarh Wagons has become the only private shipyard to build and deliver complex vessel ahead of schedule. Sagar TARA, the first of the Costal Research Vessels which was built for National Institute of Ocean Technology, Ministry of Earth Science, Govt of India, was launched in December 2018 and had been delivered NIOT in August

SAGAR ANVESHIKA, the second vessel was launched, today, 4months ahead of schedule despite being a very complex platform which will enable scientist to conduct various oceanographic research mission abroad her. ‘ SAGAR ANVESHIKA’ will house state of the art laboratories equipped with model scientific instrument.

The significant event of the vessel launch for NIOT was graced by the August presence of Chief Guest Dr. M .A. Atmanand , Director NIOT , Guest of honour, Rear Admiral Vipin Kumar Saxena( Retd.) Chairman & Managing Director, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd., Kolkata, Dr. D. Rajasekhar , project Director, Vessel Management cell, NIOT , Mr, B.K. Thakur, Project Director, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Govt. Of India and Jadish Prasad Chowdhary, Executive Chairman, Titagarh Wagons Limited. Keeping with the tradition, the vessel was launched by Mrs, K Saxena, Wife of Rear Adm. VK Saxena, IN ( Retd,), CMD GRSE. Various other dignitaries were also present marking this a momentous occasion commemorating the milestone in the company’s history.

In February 2017, Titagarh had signed a contract from National Institute of Ocean Technology under under the Ministry of Earth Science, Government of India for design, construction and delivery of two high end costal research vessels valued at INR 100 crore.

Like this: Like Loading...