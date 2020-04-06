Saharasri Ji stands in solidarity to defeat Corona

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Saharasri Subrata Roy Sahara, Managing Worker and Chairman of Sahara India Pariwar, stands in solidarity by lighting the candle with the nationwide pledge to defeat Corona. Candles and diyas were lit at 200 acres Sahara Shaher, Lucknow at 9 PM for 9 minutes, to express India’s commitment against Corona.