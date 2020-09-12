SAI International School host’s virtual Science and Maths exhibition

SAI International School, one of the leading schools of India with a commitment of purposeful education in the K-12 educational space of the country, hosted a one of its kind virtual Science & Maths exhibition. Students from classes VI to X participated in this unique exhibition. The exhibition was held from 24th August 2020 to 4th September 2020.

With online classes on full flow, the exhibition offered the students much needed opportunity to connect with fellow peers and to showcase their creativity, innovation, and scientific temperament. The faculty approached each activity in a way that they could safely investigate a variety of topics at home using common household items or objects of everyday use and also analyse and explain their project in terms of scalability and social utility.

The topics shortlisted for the exhibition were as per the CBSE Guidelines for Projects at the middle school level. Some of the innovative topics which the students worked on includes Sustainable agricultural practices, Future of transport and communication, Fighting pandemic with science, Current invention of vaccine in context of India, STEM and Me, STEAM and its future implication, Educational games and mathematical modelling, Math around us etc.

Commenting on the exhibition, Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, Founder and Mentor – SAI International Education Group & Advisor and Working President of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan, Government of Odisha said “Education will be driven by technology in the coming years. We at SAI are in a constant endeavour to nourish our students with the best inclusive education practices. In these tough times, the students and faculties have made this exhibition a success through their zeal and passion for knowledge. We look forward to host more such innovative exhibition soon to enlarge the knowledge base of our students.”

Creativity and imagination, Innovative ideas, out of box thinking, logical explanation, new method of problem solving, originality of ideas and scientific and mathematical innovation were the judgement parameters for the projects. The judges stressed upon clear understanding of concepts presented, demonstrating skill in constructing and presenting the project, showing connection to real life situation, and the interpretation of concepts reflecting creative and original thinking of students. The Utility for society, scalability/ educational value was also a major criterion.

Students were encouraged to connect virtually with their team members to coordinate collaborate and present threaded ideas, without any physical association. Students were given the flexibility to participate individually or in small groups and present projects which were research-based and can be presented with PowerPoint slides. Students presented their ideas virtually which comprised of amazing models, coupled with wall charts and PowerPoint presentations.

Coping with the new normal, Sai International School has ensured that learning never stops. Along with the usual academic curriculum, the school parallelly runs the Hobby classes, the activity classes, the club classes and even the virtual celebrations of the calendar events to provide its students much needed relief from stress they have been facing in this pandemic era.

