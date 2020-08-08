SAI International School to organise eSAIMUN 2020, the annual Model United Nations (MUN) Conference on 13th -14th August, 2020



SAI International School, one of the leading schools of India with a commitment of purposeful education in the K-12 educational space of the country will be hosting eSAI Model United Nations 2020 (eSAIMUN 2020), the annual Model United Nations (MUN) Conference on August 13thand 14th, 2020 adopting the digital route. The SAI Model United Nations (SAIMUN) Conference, one of the country’s largest MUN is an accredited registered event of United Nations Information Centre for India and Bhutan (UNIC), under the aegis of the United Nations (UN).