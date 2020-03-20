SailorREI NuriFountain Pens by William Penn: Cultured with Style

The Sailor REI Nuri Fountain Pens are more than ‘Pens’ where Nuri is the Japanese art of laquering. Yield from the Japanese Sumac tree and applied layer by layer of built up lacquer the Urushi(Lacquer) must be dried in very specific levels of heat and humidity which results in a durable finish.Urushi lacquer comes from the word uruwashi, which means there is nothing more beautiful than this.



