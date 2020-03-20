March 21, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

SailorREI NuriFountain Pens by William Penn: Cultured with Style

1 min read

The Sailor REI Nuri Fountain Pens are more than ‘Pens’ where Nuri is the Japanese art of laquering. Yield from the Japanese Sumac tree and applied layer by layer of built up lacquer the Urushi(Lacquer) must be dried in very specific levels of heat and humidity which results in a durable finish.Urushi lacquer comes from the word uruwashi, which means there is nothing more beautiful than this.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Lapis Bard introduces new iPhone X leather case

1 min read

Policybazaar launches Coronavirus Helpline

2 min read

Popular Video App MV Master Sees Massive User Growth in India

Kolkata Updates

You may have missed

1 min read

Lapis Bard introduces new iPhone X leather case

1 min read

Policybazaar launches Coronavirus Helpline

2 min read

Popular Video App MV Master Sees Massive User Growth in India

2 min read

Microsoft celebrates the 3rd anniversary of Teams: The hub for teamwork and productivity