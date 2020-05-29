“SALAAM AND NAMASTE DONO KARNE MEIN HI SWAG HAI” SAYS PEPSI® AND SALMAN KHAN

As people in India and globally, are gearing up to embrace the new normal, traditional greetings like Salaam/Namaste have never been more relevant. In an endeavor to make these contactless Indian greetings a part of the pop culture, Pepsi®, along with brand ambassador and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, today introduced an exciting digital forward campaign. The video campaign aims at inspiring the world that greeting each other with Salaam/Namaste is a perfect way to ensure social distancing and yet maintain connections responsibly.

The video is an extension of youth centric campaign – ‘SWAG SE SOLO’ and is based on three relevant insights. The cultural insight which recognizes salaam and namaste as an inherent part of the nation’s culture; the social insight which recognizes the importance of social distancing in the new world; and the consumer insight which recognizes the people’s need to express themselves in a fun and engaging manner. It encourages behavioral change through adherence to social distancing norms through a simple act of doing salaam/ namaste in an entertaining manner.

Speaking about the campaign, Pepsi® brand ambassador and Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan said, “Social distancing is the need of the hour and I am proud to partner with Pepsi® in this culturally relevant campaign. All our life, we have been taught to care about others and to maintain social distancing in today’s times, is an extension to that lesson. I truly believe that there is real swag in greeting people with Salaam & Namaste as you are not only keeping yourself safe but others too, in the process. Together, Pepsi and I, salute people who are embracing these contactless forms of greetings.”

A PepsiCo India spokesperson said, “Existing habits and beliefs have never been challenged as much as they are being today. Social distancing will take centerstage as people step out of their homes once again. Pepsi® as a responsiblebrand, aims to champion the cause of contactless greetings by encouraging people to use our old age traditional ways of greetings with Salaam/Namaste.”

