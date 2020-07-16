SAM BIRD TO JOIN PANASONIC JAGUAR RACING

Briton Sam Bird has today been announced as the new Panasonic Jaguar Racing driver joining the race-winning team for season seven of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The 33-year-old has competed in every Formula E race since the ground-breaking series started in 2014, securing nine wins to date. Bird, who started his successful racing career in 2002, went on to forge a successful record of results in the sport’s junior categories before a number of key Formula 1 roles including testing duties for Williams and reserve driver for Mercedes AMG Petronas from 2011 to 2013.

In recent years Bird has tasted success in the FIA World Endurance Championship with Ferrari and the G-Drive Racing squad.