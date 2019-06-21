Samayaa Spa, a Spa Management Company owned by Ritesh Jaiswal and

Samriddhi Jaiswal, redefines the word Luxury, operating under two brands;

Samayaa Spa for all the outlets in India and Samayaa World Spa for all the outlets

beyond the borders of India. With the name comes the coherent bliss where the

word Samayaa denotes a sacred pledge – a connection with almighty and bring

internal peace. Samayaa is that chain of luxury wellness spas across the country,

with a belief that the mind & body needs peace to achieve spiritual and sensual

bliss. We provide a serene and unforgettable experience of indulgence, relaxation

and pure pampering.

The company commenced under the brand name Samayaa Spa, in the year 2012

opening its first outlet, with the thought to serve the mind and body of the ones

that needs relaxation, keeping in mind the fast moving pace of the world. Over

the years, lot of man-hours along with unparalleled efforts have been given to

make this company what it is today. Operating across 24 outlets around India that

too with luxury brands like, Taj, Accor, Golden Tulip, Royal Tulip, ITC Fortune,

Clarks Inn and many more; with already 3 more scheduled to open by mid-week

of May 2019 they are now in the verge of business expansion. They are present in

across 38 outlets across India and 5 in Bangladesh, with 12 in the pipeline,

including major brands like Mayfair Group and Long Beach Resorts, Hilton and

other. Now after 7 years in the Wellness Industry not only they are the only

Luxury Spa chain in Eastern Inida, but also the only International spa where you

will find a fine mix of International and Ayurveda therapies

With their operations running Pan India, Bangladesh and Nepal, the head office is

located in the “City of Joy” and they have also come up with their outlet for spa

and ayurvedic sessions at Rajkutir, Swabhumi to gift their patrons in Kolkata a

relaxing and rejuvenating moment.

We are sure that with the glamorous State of Art spa they have at present we will

be able to turn it around at its potential, be it their products which are hand-

picked and from the international market, or their services which are highly

recommended across iconic brands (as mentioned above) they are the showcase

of Immortal Luxury. As Spa and Ayurvedic destinations, their goal is to make

Samayaa the leading Luxury brand in the South Eastern and Asian countries.

