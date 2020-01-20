Samayaa World Spa presents Ayurveda and Spa

SamayaaWorls Spa brings to it’s patrons a unique blend of Spa and Ayurveda

Ayurveda ,a s we all know it, is a 1000 year old science of holistic healing. It generally involves use of natural ingredients or extracts of natural ingredients that are administered to ensure the balancing of Doshas in one’s body. Induction of Ayurveda in Spa treatments have benefits beyond rejuvenation and holistic healing. It curbs obesity, it helps regulate sleep cycles and blood circulation, resulting in a regularizing blood pressure, to name a few

