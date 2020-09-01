Samsung launches new range of Wind-Free™ Air Conditioners that Keep Your Home Comfortable, Cool and Healthy

Samsung, the country’s largest and most trusted consumer electronics

brand, today launched its new range of Wind-Free™ ACs, India’s first air conditioners with PM 1.0

filtration capability. With this, the new ACs can filter dust particles up to 0.3 micron in size and also

sterilize virus and bacteria using an electrostatic charger, providing the cleanest and purest air in your

homes and offices.

The new line-up of Indoor Units are designed to provide clean and pure air to homes as well as hospitals,

hotels, malls, restaurants and retail among other establishments.

Equipped with PM 1.0 Filter, the new range of Wi-Fi enabled ACs not only provide clean and breathable

air but also come with Samsung’s proprietary Wind-Free™ cooling technology that delivers cooler indoor

climate and optimal energy efficiency without the discomfort of direct cold airflow. The new Wind-Free

models leverage a sophisticated detection system with advanced sensors and a display that provides

users with precise information about cooling and air quality conditions.

These ACs are equipped with a 4-step display, a PM 1.0 sensor and three different types of filters. The

Pre-Filter tackles large dust particles, the Deodorization Filter eliminates unpleasant odors and the PM

1.0 Filter has an electrostatic charger to capture and sterilize ultra-fine dust up to 0.3 microns. The

sterilization performance has been certified by British multinational assurance, inspection, product testing,

and certification company Intertek.

Catering to changing lifestyle needs of consumers, the next generation Wi-Fi enabled Wind-Free ACs

allow users to operate their air conditioners remotely. The new range of ACs are suitable for residential

and commercial applications, the new range is available in three panel variants – 1-way Cassette for

unilateral air flow, 4-way Cassette for a synchronized air flow in four directions and 360 Cassette for

omni-directional airflow. Delivering exceptional performance, the new range of Air Conditioners can

reduce air pollution.

“With consumer focus shifting to health and hygiene, there has been a growing concern over pollution

and allergen levels inside buildings. Our latest range of Wind-Free™ ACs aim to address these concerns

with India’s first PM 1.0 Filter that not only filters dust particles up to 0.3 micron but also sterilizes virus

and bacteria using an electrostatic charger. Committed to deliver the best experience to our consumers,

the new range comes with unbeatable performance coupled with premium aesthetics which not only

provide customers with efficient cooling but also protect them from indoor pollutants for a healthier

lifestyle,” said Mr. Vipin Agrawal, Director, System Air Conditioning Business, Samsung India.

Samsung’s Innovative Air Purifying and Cooling Technology

PM1.0 Filter

The PM 1.0 Filter on the new Wind-Free™ range has an electrostatic charger to give ultra-fine dust up to

0.3 microns a positive charge, so that it attaches to the negative plate. It then sterilizes the virus and

bacteria through the electrostatic charger.

The PM 1.0 filter is washable and reusable. It provides consumers with great advantage of enjoying fresh

and clean air while saving on the extra maintenance cost of replacing the filter.

Wind-Free Cooling Technology

Samsung’s Wind-Free™ Cooling technology is able to provide you with an effective cooling experience

without the unpleasant sensation of harsh, cold air blowing directly onto your skin. Once you set your

desired temperature, Wind-Free™ Cooling will quietly and gently disperse cool air through up to 15,000

micro air holes to ensure you are met with no cold draft. Furthermore, Wind-Free™ Cooling’s advanced

airflow cools room faster.

Deodorizing Filter

The deodorizing filter in Samsung’s new range of Wind-Free ACs, efficiently adsorbs cigarette,

pet and food smells, among others to provide an odor free and clean environment.

Ionizer

Samsung’s latest range of ACs come with the option of installing an Ionizer that generates active

hydrogen and oxygen ions which reduce biological contaminants and reactive oxygen. The process of

eliminating the harmful substances is completely harmless to the human body. The Ionizer helps in

improving the air quality by neutralizing viruses and bacteria in the air.

The PM 1.0 Filter and Ioniser can be added to existing Samsung air conditioners as well.

Price and Availability –

The new Wind-Free ACs will be available in three models – 1-Way Cassette, 4-Way Cassette and 360

Cassette with prices starting at INR 90,000 + GST. These are available across offline retail and online

channels.

Newsroom Link: https://news.samsung.com/in/samsung-launches-new-range-of-wind-free-acs-with-

indias-first-pm-1-0-filter-that-also-sterilizes-virus-bacteria