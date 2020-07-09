Samsung to Open Pre-Booking for BTS Editions of Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Buds+ in India

Samsung India today announced pre-booking details for the much-awaited BTS

editions of Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ in India. Resulting from a collaboration between Samsung

and the global pop music and cultural sensation BTS, the special edition Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+

will be available for pre-booking in India from July 1.

The Galaxy S20+ BTS edition features a purple glass and metal exterior. The Galaxy Buds+ BTS edition

and Buds+ charging case, also available in purple, carry the band’s logo and purple heart iconography,

allowing fans in India to show their devotion through their smartphone and wearables.

“At Samsung, our endeavour is to offer unique and exclusive experiences keeping in mind our

consumers’ ever evolving choices. K-Pop is seeing an unprecedented fan following in India and we are

very excited to announce the launch of the BTS editions of Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ which now

give fans an exclusive opportunity to connect more closely with their favourite band. The Galaxy S20+

BTS edition is the exciting new entrant in our flagship portfolio and we look forward to bringing more such

offerings to our young consumers,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Galaxy S20+ BTS edition comes with pre-installed BTS-inspired themes and a fan community platform,

Weverse. Right in the box, the device comes with decorative stickers to allow fans to further personalise

their devices, and photo cards featuring pictures of the band members for fans to keep. Featuring the

same great pro-grade camera that Galaxy S20+ owners around the world use to capture their lives and

tell their stories, the device provides new ways for BTS and their Indian fans to feel more closely

connected than ever before, and share their creative content with each other.

The Galaxy Buds+ BTS edition in solid purple bring fans even closer to their music, not just through the

device’s design, but through its superb sound quality. With sound by AKG, Galaxy Buds+ deliver

balanced, detailed and spacious sound. And an industry-leading two-way speaker fully immerses fans in

the layers of BTS’ music. The Galaxy Buds+ BTS edition also takes the experience beyond the Buds+ as

it comes with a special purple edition pouch with preloaded BTS lock screen and wallpaper, specialized

BTS animations in the Galaxy Wearable App while connecting and checking the battery levels and the

photo cards of the band right in the box as a keepsake for fans.

Galaxy S20 Ultra Cloud White

Samsung is also opening pre-booking for Galaxy S20 Ultra in Cloud White colour in India. The new colour

is designed to meet your lifestyle needs and enable you to express yourself. Galaxy S20 Ultra is

Samsung’s most premium flagship, featuring 108MP camera and revolutionary 100x Space Zoom.

Pre-booking details and offers

Both Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ BTS editions as well as Galaxy S20 Ultra Cloud White variant can

be pre-booked starting July 1 to July 9, 2020 on Samsung.com/in. Galaxy S20+ BTS edition is priced at

INR 87999. The BTS edition of Galaxy Buds+ is priced at INR 14990. Galaxy S20 Ultra White variant is

priced at INR 97999. Galaxy S20+ BTS edition will be available across Samsung Exclusive Stores and

Samsung.com, while Galaxy S20 Ultra White variant will be available across Samsung’s channels.

Galaxy S20+ BTS edition and Galaxy S20 Ultra Cloud White variant are available in limited quantity in

India. They all go on sale from July 10, 2020.