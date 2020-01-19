SANAI – A Specially Curated Music Class For The Seniors Inaugurated In Snehodiya

A specially curated music class for the residents of Snehodiya, a new age co-living space for the senior citizens, was inaugurated today at the premises by Mr Debashis Sen, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Government of West Bengal and Chairman, HIDCO. Renowned Singer Sri Sudeb Chattopadhyay, the music teacher for the seniors,was also present for the occasion.

“Music is a real stress- buster and has the capability to soothe minds. Hence we have thought of introducing the classes for the seniors of Snehodiya. The response has been overwhelming, we already have 18 Seniors ready to take classes”, said Mr Debashis Sen, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Government of West Bengal and Chairman, HIDCO.

The classes will be held once a week at Snehodiya. A logo of Sanai was unveiled for the occasion. All kinds of songs including Rabindrasangeet, Patrotic Songs, Songs of Pancho Kobi & Modern Songs will be taught here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...