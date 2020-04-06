April 6, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Sanitaization going on under the supervision of CIC Janab Najrul Ali Mondal

1 min read

By Amit Das

By Amit Das:- Sanitaization starts under the supervision of CIC Janab Najrul Ali Mondal,. Today great parts of Narendrapur Police Station area and Main Bazar Areas are cleared with sanitization programme by West Bengal Fire & Emergency Services,Govt. of West Bengal .

https://youtu.be/nStCfREiNtE

