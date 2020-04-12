Sanization of areas of Narendrapur & Elachi Bazar going on under the supervision of CIC Janab Najrul Ali Mondal

By Amit Das:- Sanitization and tests becomes the last and the foremost option to end Corona in West Bengal.As per the order by Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee, MLAs & MPs started sanitizing their local areas.
Henceforth, Sanitization going on at Elachi Bazar,Post Offices and Narendrapur Ramkrishna Mission under the supervision of CIC Janab Najrul Ali Mondal .
