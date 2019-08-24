Santoor Maestro Pdt Tarun Bhattacharya felicitated by ICCR, Kolkata

Indian Council For Cultural Relations ( ICCR) gave a special felicitation to the Santoor legend Pdt Tarun Bhattacharya on Friday 22nd August 2019 at the Satyajit Ray Auditorium in front of a packed auditorium. Shri Gautam De , Regional Director, Rabindranath Tagore Centre, ICCR felicitated Pdt Tarun Bhattacharya for winning the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for the year.

He recounted the great journey of Pdt Tarun Bhattacharya as a musician and philanthropist while felicitating the maestro. Pdt Bhattacharya acknowledged the role of ICCR and Ministry of Culture in his musical journey and growth as a musician. He lamented the fact the younger generation is taking up music as a profession due to the insecurities of the future. He reiterated the power of music to heal a lot of negatives happening all across.

In a short musical presentation he played Raga Yaman,Alaap & Fast Teentaal followed by a medley of Three popular Rabindra Sangeet. He was accompanied by Jyotirmoy Roychowdhury

Like this: Like Loading...