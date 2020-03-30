Santoor Maestro Tarun Bhattacharya is spending his time composing another Raga during the COVID 19 lockdown

The globally acclaimed santoor legend Tarun Bhattacharya says he is utilizing the isolation most creatively as in his words, “I have my Santoor Ashram in USA and I take online classes from my studio in Kolkata and the classes are in full swing. Apart from my students across in India taking online video classes

I have never spent so much quality time on social media interacting and giving my opinion on matters, watching television news more to be updated.

Helping my wife Sanchita with domestic chores also take up a lot of time with our maid being given a paid leave.

I keep watching performances and musical shows of Indian Music legends on youtube.

I created Raaga Ganga based on the Swachch Ganga twoyears back and I am composing my second Raaga

spending quality time with my family and extended family members which was next to impossible otherwise so this home quarantine time is like blessing in such sad times.

My advise to those who are getting bored at home and coming out to destroy our beautiful country like Italy “we have many positive things to do which we don’t do usually for the lack of time please do all those things from home.Please don’t be harm for others and follow the Government’s advise of social distancing and home isolation.Tarun Bhattacharya is an Indian Classical Maestro on Santoor and winner of Sangeet Natak Akademi Award 2019.

