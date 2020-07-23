Sara Ali Khan reveals her favourite performance by mom Amrita Singh

As most Bollywood stars continue to remain indoors and away from the film set, it hasn’t kept Sara Ali Khan from staying connected with her fans. The rising Bollywood star often takes to social media to share fun snippets of how she’s spending her time while giving fans a sneak peek into her personal life. She recently shared a heartfelt poem for her mother along with a throwback photograph on social media. Taking her connection with her fans one step further, Sara Ali Khan is now excited to reveal some of her best-kept secrets, including her favourite performance by mum Amrita Singh, on this week’s episode of Flipkart Video’s Super Fan.

From her favourite cheat food and movies to her go-to work out and special travel destination. Sara is eager to get candid about her life and meet her biggest fan. Speaking about the show, she said, “I am extremely excited to see who knows me the best and I hope most people are able to get maximum answers about me right. I am thrilled to meet my Super Fan and I am eagerly looking forward to that moment!”

Recently launched on the Flipkart App, Super Fan is a fun, interactive, celebrity quiz show that brings you up close and personal with some of Bollywood’s most sought-after stars, in a bid to find out who is their biggest fan! Apart from winning exciting rewards, the show also presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for select Super Fans to win a chance to personally connect with their Bollywood idols. The show airs a new episode every Friday with the celebrity quizzing their fans on lesser-known facts.

Sara Ali Khan’s episode of Super Fan goes live on Friday, 24th July only on the Flipkart Video section of the Flipkart App.

Here’s how you can participate in Super Fan:

● Update the Flipkart App to the latest version and open the app.

● Tap on the Video button at the bottom right of your screen.

● Select the show Super Fan.

● Watch the episode and select the right answers to all 10 questions.

● Win exciting rewards along with a shot at connecting with your favourite Bollywood star featured in that week’s episode.

It’s as easy as 1-2-3! So, what are you waiting for? Tune into the Flipkart app now to find out more and don’t miss out on your chance to become a Super Fan!