Saregama strikes global licensing deal with ShareChat and Moj

ShareChat announced a global licensing deal with Saregama, one of India’s largest music labels today that would allow its users to create amazing new content and add to their social experience on the ShareChat and Moj platforms.

As part of this deal, Saregama will license its large catalogue to both platforms allowing for the large community of ShareChat and Moj members to create their own short video content using the Saregama library. The robust music library offers thousands of songs in diverse Indian languages like Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Gujarati, and Bhojpuri amongst many others.

Saregama is India’s oldest music label and holds the richest catalogue spanning across genres like film / non- film songs, devotional music, ghazals & indipop in more than 18 languages.

With this partnership, users would be able to use songs from legends likes Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle, Gulzar, Jagjit Singh, R.D Burman, Kalyanji Anandji, Geeta Dutt and Laxmikant Pyarelal etc. making their experience on the platform more engaging and fun.

Commenting on the partnership, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director of Saregama India said “It’s great to partner with ShareChat for both their apps. Saregama has a very large library of Hindi and regional music which is just apt for a platform like this where users are so innovatively creating content using music.”

Over 180 million active users across ShareChat and Moj would now be able to explore the Saregama music library.

Berges Y Malu, Director, Sharechat said, “Music is an integral part of Moj and as we build India’s youngest short video platform, we are incredibly excited to partner with Saregama to allow our community of users to create fresh new content alongside their favourite retro music from Saregama.”