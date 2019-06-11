SaregamaCarvaan Mini Legends now in Bengali

Amar SwapnaTumiOgo, EiRaatTomar Amar, JaniTomarPremerJogyo Ami ToNoi and other such melodies now come packed in Carvaan Mini Legends – Bengali. Saregama launches yet another regional variant of Carvaan Mini pre-loaded with 351 Superhit Retro Bengali songs by legendary singers like Hemanta Mukherjee, LataMangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosle, Manna Dey amongst others.

This portable Bluetooth speaker not only offers pre-loaded retro Bengali superhits but also supports other features like FM/AM, AUX and USB to play other personal collection of music. This all-in-one speaker has long lasting battery backup of 4-5 hours along with 6 months warranty.

Talking about the product, Vikram Mehra, MD, Saregama India said, “After successfully launching various regional variants of Carvaan Mini like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, M.S. Subbulakshmi, Rabindrasangeet and Gurbani, this is yet another regional offering exclusively for our Bengali listeners.”

Economically priced at Rs 2490 only, Carvaan Mini Legends – Bengali is available on www.saregama.com

