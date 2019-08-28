Saroj Jalan presents ‘BANJI’ collection

With ‘BANJI’ at Lakme Fashion Week, Saroj Jalan introduced a new dimension to her autumn winter 2019 collection by recreating the bridal couture collection for today’s modern Indian free- spirited yet rooted bride.

‘BANJI’ collection exudes warmth and elegance along with capturing the romance of silhouette to exuberate the free flowing spirit of modern Indian bride. The power to experiment, to have fun, be free-spirited yet remain stylish. The garments combine simplicity with quality; the timeless volumes are updated with contemporary high- quality materials and finishes. The tailored silhouettes play on fitted v/s flavored volumes and fabrics giving a sharp and sculpted look.

The collection is constructed with an array of rich fabrics brought to life using crafts and embroideries from various parts of India. It includes innovative pieces of textile like bandhej coupled with the Rajasthani dori work encapsulated in the beauty of Kashmiri Shikarga beholding the bold tenacity of appliqué and the serenity of the gulmarg tree patterns. The designer has used stones, beads in our work to form layouts that challenge the idea of textiles being curetted. The line incorporates fluid paneled skirts, as an ode to our traditional lehangas. The statement embroidered coats, with multi- materials and paneled belts. The ensembles thus comprise of corseted blouses, anarkalis, sarees, making it a go to couture wear for our bride.

Speaking about the collection Saroj Jalan says, “Our collection Banji is a very special collection as it’s designed for the women of today who feel and believe that life is a fashion show and the world is our runway and so it’s time to put the best foot forward. The collection is very detailed designed and it is a celebration of couture heritage, colours and the glamour of India in our style.”

The show culminated with ‘Genelia Deshmukh’ in an intricately designed hand embroidered bright red lehenga with jacket, walking the runway. Ritiesh Deshmukh, Shriya Pilgoankar, to name a few – graced the front row.

BANJI collection will be available at THE WEDDING DIARIES taking place in Kolkata on 31st August and 1st September, 2019

BANJI collection will also be available in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Saroj Jalan flagship stores.

