“SastaSundar App” Selected By Government Of India As One Of India’s Best AatmaNirbhar Apps

Digital platform of healthcare, SastaSundar’s mobile application has been selected as one of India’s Best AatmaNirbhar App by Government of India in the latter’s ‘Digital India AatmaNirbhar Bharat: App Innovation Challenge’.

Having secured the first special mention under the Health Category, SastaSundar App has been recognized as a 100% Indian App. The Government has urged citizens to download and start using the same.

“It is a proud moment for Team SastaSundar to be bestowed with such an honour. Our core verticals of Pharmacy, Diagnostics and Wellness have always been aligned to the mantra of being self-dependent, aatmanirbhar. This recognition added wind to our wings to achieve greater heights,” said Mr. B.L. Mittal, Founder and Executive Chairman of SastaSundar.

The result of the App Innovation Challenge was declared by MyGov.in in its twitter handle (https://twitter.com/mygovindia/status/1291721902667345920)

The challenge was organized by Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) in partnership with Atal Innovation Mission – Niti Aayog to identify the best Indian Apps that are already being used by citizens and have the potential to scale and become world class Apps.

About SastaSundar.com

SastaSundar.com is a digital platform of healthcare supported by a network of physical counselling and service centres called ‘Healthbuddies’. The service verticals of SastaSundar are Pharmacy, Diagnostics and Wellness. The name ‘SastaSundar’ is derived from a popular Indian phrase in terms of consumer experience of Savings and Quality. SastaSundar exists to use knowledge and digital connectivity to reduce cost and add convenience in making available high quality medicines, healthcare products and services to make life simple and happy.