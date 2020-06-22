Tue. Jun 23rd, 2020

Satiate your taste buds with the home delivery of scrumptious dishes from Quantum with ultimate care towards hygiene and sanitization standards

In these tough and challenging times, the one thing that can surely uplift anyone’s mood and spirit is good food. We are all stepping into a new normal and the food connoisseurs in us are relying more on safe, home-delivered dining. Treat your taste buds to the delectable world-cuisine from Quantum – The Modern Indian Bistro located at the prime location of Alipore, all in the comfort of your home. Patrons are sure to be wowed by the specially curated menu on offer, ranging from  Indian to Chinese, Italian and Continental. Their signature dishes include‘Chef Special Kebab Masala’, ‘Dal Maharaja with Laccha Paratha’, ‘Veg Peri Peri Burger’, ‘Veg Lasagna’, ‘Manchurian’, and ‘Burnt Garlic Fried Rice’ to name a few.

Quantum offers takeaway or delivery directly from the restaurant or via online food delivery partners such as Swiggy and Zomato. A step-by-step protocol to maintain hygiene levels and safety have been crafted by Quantum. These  include regular sanitization of the outlet, kitchens and utensils, contactless deliveries, hourly handwashing and masks worn by the staff at all times, thermal screening every 3 hours, thorough washing of fruits, vegetables and food items. On the delivery and packaging front, measures entail the usage of double packaging bags for the order so that the customer can discard the outer layer upon delivery and mandatory self-checks through the ArogyaSetu app.

At Quantum, food is always king. So, order in and transport yourself to a whole other level of happiness.

For further information

(Takeaway and direct delivery)

Address:14A Burdwan Road, Alipore, Kolkata 27

Restaurant name: Quantum – Modern Indian Bistro

Contact number: 9875635051

Additional: accepting bulk orders and requests placed 24 hours in advance for special occasions like birthday, anniversary and other get-togethers

