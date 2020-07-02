SATYA SUNDARO, a single by Sujata Karmakar released

Santoor Maestro Pdt Tarun Bhattacharjee presented a single album featuring talented classical vocalist Sujata Karmakar in her solo SATYA SUNDARO, Tagore classic.

Sujata started her musical career at the age of five in Jamshedpur and joined the Tagore Society to train in Rabindrasangeet. She underwent training under the Gurus like Dhruba Panda , Prafulla Chakraborty , Mukti Ghosh & Samar Jana and later under the legendary Swapan Gupta , Subhas Choudhury and Bani Tagore.

Sujata has performed in many television and stage programs across India and Bahrain.

Recently she rendered the National Anthem under the direction of Maestro Tarun Bhattacharjee accompanied with amazing drum beats.