Navigation
SATYA SUNDARO, a single by Sujata Karmakar released
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

SATYA SUNDARO, a single by Sujata Karmakar released

2 min read

Santoor Maestro Pdt Tarun Bhattacharjee presented a single album featuring talented classical vocalist Sujata Karmakar in her solo SATYA SUNDARO, Tagore classic.  

Sujata started her musical career at the age of five in Jamshedpur and joined the Tagore Society to train in Rabindrasangeet. She underwent training under the Gurus like Dhruba Panda , Prafulla Chakraborty , Mukti Ghosh & Samar Jana and later under the legendary Swapan Gupta , Subhas Choudhury and  Bani Tagore.

Sujata  has  performed in many television and stage programs across India and Bahrain.

Recently she rendered the National Anthem under the direction of Maestro Tarun Bhattacharjee accompanied with amazing drum beats.

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Most Important Updates —

Entertainment Kolkata Updates

SATYA SUNDARO, a single by Sujata Karmakar released

2 min read
Health Kolkata Updates

Now the Role of the Government is less while role of you and me is becoming more and more important in Battling Corona

6 min read
Health Kolkata Updates

Force Motors commissioned 1000 New Traveller Ambulances to fight against COVID

3 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

J. D. Birla Institute organised The ‘Food Drive’ Initiative

1 min read