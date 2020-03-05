Save the Children India launches an exam stress campaign called #BeatTheStress on TikTok

Save the Children India, a leading non-profit organization, and short video platform TikTok have come together to launch a campaign titled #BeatTheStress. With the students in schools experiencing high stress during examination, especially during their Board examinations, due to a multitude of reasons that include lack of adequate preparation, excessive pressure from parents and peers, and so on, there has been a stark increase in the levels of anxiety before and during examinations, which ultimately proves detrimental, and affects their academic achievement. Studies show that fear of failure and rejection is hardwired into the human brain, even more than the fear of death, and, according to NCRB data (2014 -2016), out of 26,476 student’s suicides in India, 7,462 committed suicide due to failure in various examinations.

In an effort to raise awareness among students, teachers and parents alike, Save the Children had launched a campaign on TikTok. The campaign aims to share tips to ‘#BeatTheStress’ before and during exams, enabling the community to celebrate exams instead of fearing it. During the campaign, volunteers from Save The Children India will be sharing important information about things to keep in mind while preparing for examinations, tips on how to take care of one’s health during exams eating habits to keep the mind alert, and so on. The campaign will also see Popular EduTok creators providing tips inputs on how to appear for examinations and offer expert advice on exam related stress and anxiety in children. TikTok, in recent years, have proven its mettle as a medium of the masses, especially youth, and that’s why this campaign is realistic, reaching out to students in their time of need. Popular creators have been sharing tips to help students relieve stress. Following are few of the videos:

@Arvind_Mera_Sathi @GunjanShouts @Fitness365days

Speaking on the campaign, Dr. Subi Chaturvedi, Head TikTok For Good, India said, “The future progress of any country is largely dependent on the capability, readiness and mental wellbeing of its younger generation. We are delighted that Save The Children chose our platform for such a crucial campaign to spread awareness on how to beat exam stress and spread joy amongst the youth. #BeatTheStress campaign on TikTok will mobilise the community on our platform to share their ideas and useful tips for students to cope with exam related anxiety and focus on performing better in examinations eliminating fear. Focusing on making our generation future ready, happier and more resilient.”

Jyoti Nale, Program Director, Anti Human Trafficking at Save The Children India said “For over 32 years now, Save The Children India has been striving to make the country a child-friendly one; a country that provides equal opportunities to all children, which will enable to lead them a life of dignity and self respect.”

TikTok, being the voice of the youth, makes for an ideal partner to launch the #BeatTheStress campaign, through which we aim to make a difference in as many children’s lives as possible and encourage them, as well as their parents and teachers, to enjoy the process of learning, without letting the end goal marr their experience”

