Savour India’s top winter delicacies with Khandani Rajdhani’s Swad Kesariya festival

The city’s wait for a glorywinter is finally over and it’s time to relish the winter delicacies. The

most pleasant months of the season bring with them the freshest vegetables and the best

cuisineof the year. Bringing the finest to your platter is Khandani Rajdhani’s Swad Kesariya

festival that runs across all outlets from December 5 th – 31 st , 2019!

Swad Kesariya is Khandani Rajdhani’s centerpiece celebration that has India’s food

lovers waiting eagerly all year long. Its menu brings together the most authentic, fresh

and varied Indian vegetarian winter dishes from all corners of the country. From

traditional family secrets and regional favorites to seasonal surprises, Swad Kesariya

pleases the palate like nothing else. On the menu will be irresistible preparations such

as Surti Undhiyu, Methi Ka Pitla, Suva Lilava Sabji, Sarson Ka Saag and Bedmi

Puri ,Shalgamaur Hare Mutter ki Subzi, Lilva Ratalu– all seasonal favorites. And to

top it all, there are the showstopper desserts – Goond Ke Laddoo, Adadiya Pak,

Shakarkand Ki Rabdi, Ragi Coconut Ladoo & Gajar Halwa the most loved dessert of

the season. These are served with Khandani Rajdhani’s famed farsan, chutneys,

appetizers, Indian breads and a variety of rice and khichdi. All of them are made

from the best quality, freshest produce.



The menu will be served on a rotational basis, ensuring that no matter how often you

visit, your Thali offers your surprising combinations and new flavors each time. The

experience is enhanced with Khandani Rajdhani’s award-winning hospitality.



Swad Kesariya will be hosted across all Khandani Rajdhani outlets in India and will also

be available for home deliveries. Mark your calendars, build up your appetite and get

ready to soak in India’s most loved winter flavors with Khandani Rajdhani’s Swad

Kesariya. It’s an annual treat from the world’s favorite Thali to all its patrons!

What: The Winter Food Festival – Swad Kesariya

When: December 5 th -31 st , 2019

Where: 21 Park Street, next to Park Hotel Kolkata – 700016

Time: 12 to 3.30 pm and 7 to 11 pm

Kolkata Price:

Price per thali: Weekdays: 450 inclusive of taxes

Weekends: 463 inclusive of taxes

Thali Tuesdays: 263 inclusive of taxes

