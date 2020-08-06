Say hello to our little friends!

William Penn is adding Lexon to their portfolio. The French lifestyle accessory brand has over 180 international design awards (including the Red Dot, the iF Design Award, and the German Design Award) under its belt. The brand retails in the most prestigious design boutiques and department stores across the world including the Louis Vuitton Foundation, Galeries Lafayette, BHV, Le Bon Marché and the MoMA Design store. They specialize in creating small, innovative, design-led objects suitable for travel, work, and the home.

William Penn is proud to carry a carefully curated selection of Lexon products which is available at www.williampenn.net. The product range includes:

Flip Alarm clock – A Red Dot Design Award winner, the Flip alarm clock comes in a variety of colours and has a different function depending on which side it is on. Face the ‘OFF’ side up to tell the time or flip the ‘ON’ side up to activate the alarm and tell time. Flip has a compact design, LCD display and a touch sensor snooze. It looks good and thanks to the soft rubber, it also feels great.

Price Rs.3,500/-

Lexon Mina Mini LED Lamp – Mina is an adorable, little LED lamp that fits into the palm of your hand. Mina has two LED light settings (warm and cold) and a dimming feature. Beloved for its compact size and stylish design, Mina can be used as a nightlight by your bed or as a candle on your dinner table to surprise and delight your guests.

Price for Rs.2.500/-

Lexon Oslo News Lite – Discover Oslo News Lite, a 3-in-1 clock radio like no other. Oslo News Lite is a clock radio with a built-in speaker and wireless charger. Its wake-up function lets you start your day with the sound of your favourite radio station. If you want to listen to your own music, Oslo News Lite can stream it from your smartphone or tablet via its Bluetooth® connection. Thanks to its Qi wireless charging technology, you can charge your smartphone by simply placing it on top of the radio. With a sleek design and incredible features, Oslo News Lite is indeed a clock radio like no other.

Price for Rs.8,000/-

Lexon Miami Times FM Clock Radio – This contemporary product functions as an FM radio and a clock. The clock radio features an LED display with an automatic dimmer and six spaces for the radio to remember radio stations. The stylish Miami Times FM Clock Radio is snooze-enabled for when you need a little extra time in bed.

Price Rs.5,000/-

Explore the curated collection at: https://www.williampenn.net/brands/lexon.html