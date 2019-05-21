Say ‘Hello’ to Summer with New Menu from The Myx Bar & Kitchen and OTT

Summertime is finally here! As the days begin to get longer and the temperatures start to climb, you know what this season brings: relaxing nights on the patio, taking weekend trips with the family, and enjoying all the backyard barbecues your neighbourhood has to offer. If all of that doesn’t get you excited, head over to The Myx Bar & Kitchen and OTT- Over The Top at The Myx, Kolkata’s favourite Bar & Kitchen. This Summers, we bring to you the Summer Menu, specially designed for you to abide by your tummy and to help you withstand the heat this summer. You can enjoy the evening breeze at our rooftop setup or get cosy at our Bar cum restaurant to lift up your mood with the vibrant music, only at The Myx and OTT.

Come summers, temperatures begin to soar high leaving everyone feeling fatigued, sweaty and messed up. Staying hydrated is the most important factor to keep going in this sweltering heat and maintain good health. The Myx Bar & Kitchen and OTT brings to you summery beverages that will not only satisfy your thirst but also keep your body cool. As we welcome summers, let us refresh and replenish our body with some of the best summer beverages in order to beat the heat like ‘Paradise Island’(a blend of Kiwi,Strawberry with a dash of lime)and ‘Peachy Delight’(a soothing blend of Cranberry, Peach and Mandarin).

The Myx Bar & Kitchen and OTT have dressed up new salad variants like ‘The Classic Caesar Salad with Parmesan Croutons’ (combination of crunchy lettuce, olives, cherry tomato & capers with creamy yoghurt dressing, parmesan shavings and chunky croutons),‘Traditional Greek Salad’ (diced cucumber, tomato, bell pepper, red onion & crunchy lettuce tossed with olive oil & lemon, topped with feta), ‘Wild Rocket & Buffalo Mozzarella Salad’ (garden green rocket with cherry tomato, mozzarella ,extra virgin olive oil & aged balsamic),‘Salad Stolichny with Yellow Coral’ (this is the best for summer special with chicken salami) and ‘Frozen Fruit Salad’ (chef special seasonal fruits salad with nuts, seeds and sprouting grains tossed with olive oil and honey).The Classic ‘Mozzarella Salad’ is available in both Vegetarians and Non Vegetarian versions at Rs.199 and Rs.249 respectively ( inclusive of taxes).

For a refreshing experience, out distance yourself from the sweltering heat with Cold Soups like ‘Gazpacho Andaluz’ (made with tomato,cucumber, capsicum, red onion, red wine vinegar & extra virgin olive oil), ‘Fire and Ice Soup’ (a delicious sweet and sour cold soup made with water melon, carrot, red pepper & walnuts with extra virgin olive oil & little tobasco) and ‘Curried Apple Soup’ (with raisins, sliced almonds, with a touch of apple cider vinegar & extra virgin olive oil for summer special). These soups are priced at only Rs.175 each including all taxes.

So drop in at The Myx Bar & Kitchen and OTT to celebrate summer with our selection of luscious dishes including Summer Coolers, fresh salads and Cold Soups, perfect to beat the scorching heat!

Quick Facts

What: Summer Menu at The Myx Bar & Kitchen and Over The Top (OTT)

Address: 20G Park Street Area, Kolkata- 700016

Time: 4pm – 12midnight

Contact: 033 40078167

Pocket Pinch: Rs.1,000 +taxes