“Say no to tobacco”, urge doctors World No-Tobacco Day

Effects of tobacco are far reaching and in West Bengal the pace of its consumption

is increasing at an alarming rate. Every third person in Bengal is a tobacco

consumer; men, women alike. In the present scenario of global health crisis,

curbing addiction to tobacco has become more significant to avoid transmission

and contraction of Covid-19.

“Smoking increases the risk of hand to mouth transmission of infection when the

person is holding the cigarette or bidi etc. In case of hookah, there is a possibility

of sharing which increases the chance of transmission by manifold. Also smoking

reduces lung capacity which ultimately makes the person susceptible to virus

infection. Chewing tobacco also increases the risk of virus spreading when the

person is spitting out the gum”, said Dr Angshuman Mukherjee, Consultant –

Department of Respiratory Medicine, Fortis Hospital Anandapur.

Dr Sagarika Basu, Consultant Gynaecology and Obstetrics at Fortis

Hospital Anandapur said, “We all know that tobacco has an impact on heart,

lungs, vascular system and also increases risk of cancer. Apart from this smoking

has a significant impact on fertility of both men and women.”

Prolonged consumption can cause the following in men:

 Erectile dysfunction.

 Affect quality and quantity of sperms

 Reduces sperm motility

 Reduce ability of the sperm to fertilise eggs

For women tobacco consumption increases the rate of loss of eggs. Women are

born with a definite number of eggs which gradually decline throughout her life.

Once an egg is lost there is no way to create a new one. It also reduces the chance

of conception. This is the reason why there is a reduced success rate of IVF in

women who are smokers.

Tobacco consumption during pregnancy cause the following:

 Increases the rate of miscarriage

 Congenital abnormality of the child and growth of the baby in uterus

 Increased rate of sudden infant death

 Ectopic pregnancy

 Preterm birth

Continue Reading