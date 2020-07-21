SBI General Insurance appoints PC Kandpal as MD & CEO

SBI General Insurance Company Limited has announced the appointment of Shri Prakash Chandra Kandpal as its new Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer. He was nominated by parent State Bank of India for the position and has been appointed w.e.f 20th July,2020. Shri Kandpal has been with SBI General Insurance as the Deputy CEO since June 2019

Shri PC Kandpal, DMD SBI, is a seasoned banker and has more than 33 years of experience with SBI. His stint at SBI involves experience in both retail and international banking, human resource, technology and learning and development. He also had a stint in SBI Mutual Fund as the Chief Operating Officer

Shri Pushan Mahapatra, the former MD & CEO has been appointed as Director-Strategic Investments & Digital Initiatives and continues to be Whole Time Director, SBI General Insurance.