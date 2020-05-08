Fri. May 8th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

SBI General Insurance launches Arogya Sanjeevani health insurance policy, a standard health insurance policy

2 min read

SBI General Insurance launched the standard health insurance policy – Arogya Sanjeevani Health Insurance Policy SBI General Insurance. The policy provides hospitalisation cover anywhere in India with sums insured ranging from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 5 lakhs.

Pushan Mahapatra, MD & CEO, SBI General Insurance said, “The introduction of Arogya Sanjeevani is a welcome development as this is a product which has been designed at the instance of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) with standard coverage and affordable premiums. We are confident that it will help in achieving the regulatory aim of improving the penetration of health insurance in our country. With the trusted brand name of SBI and our unrivalled distribution reach, we are well positioned to market this product successfully in tier 2 and 3 locations as well as rural areas.  We have ensured that this product is available through all our distribution channels.”

He added, “We are sure that with this product, we will be able to bring more customers under insurance fold. We are happy and excited to introduce Arogya Sanjeevani in SBI General’s bouquet of health offerings like our other health plans named Arogya Premier, Arogya Plus and Arogya Top up.”

Arogya Sanjeevani will cover the hospitalisation treatment cost of COVID–19 and will help in making affordable health care more accessible in times like these.

For more details of the policy, the customers can visit to the website of SBI General Insurance – https://www.sbigeneral.in/portal/

More Stories

3 min read

In the wake of COVID-19, Jaiswal Youth Federation (JYF) in association with Saraswati Devi Charitable Trust (SDCT) helped more than 5,000 needy families

2 min read

Actor Indraniel Sengupta shall be a judge unearthing new talent on behalf of Netwood for the entertainment industry

2 min read

Residents in West Bengal can now pay their electricity, water and other essentials bills using Paytm app

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

3 min read

In the wake of COVID-19, Jaiswal Youth Federation (JYF) in association with Saraswati Devi Charitable Trust (SDCT) helped more than 5,000 needy families

2 min read

Star Jalsha presents a best in class animated Series “Super V” in Bengali for the young and the young at heart

2 min read

Actor Indraniel Sengupta shall be a judge unearthing new talent on behalf of Netwood for the entertainment industry

2 min read

Residents in West Bengal can now pay their electricity, water and other essentials bills using Paytm app

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Subscribe Us

About Us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. The Times of Bengal  keeps you updated with everything happening in India and world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of The Times of Bengalis formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. The Times of Bengal is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news, The Times of Bengal aims to be your one stop destination for the news with focus on national interest, policy, government and governance.

Contact Us

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Copyright © All rights reserved. |
Translate »