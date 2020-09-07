SCHUTZEN Chemical Group launches“SCHUTZEN WEAR SAFE Fabric Softener and Laundry Sanitiser”

In the current situation, maintaining good hygiene has become a vital component for both health and social reasons as we are exposed to all kinds of health risks. Cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces, clothes and fabrics regularly is an important precaution to lower the risk of infection. With the purpose of creating a healthy and germ free environment SCHUTZEN Chemical Group, the leading diversified specialty chemical manufacturer has launched SCHUTZEN WEAR SAFE Fabric Softener and Laundry Sanitiser to helppeople navigate the new normal.

SCHUTZEN WEAR SAFE Fabric Softener and Laundry Sanitiser’s unique formulation is based on 4th generation softener & New Generation sanitising &hygiene technology. It removes 99%* of Germs including Bacteria, Virus & Fungus in both hot and cold water such as Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538,which may manifest to cause minor skin infections to more serious brain or heart infections Klebsiella Pneumoniae ATCC 4352 which are associated with infections such as urinary tract infections, pneumonia etc.

The active anti-viral ingredient in “SCHUTZEN Wear Safe” was also found to inactivate Human Coronavirus 229E (which is a known Surrogate for SARS CoV-2 COVID-19 Causing Virus)^

The active anti-bacterial ingredient in in “SCHUTZEN Wear Safe” was found to be effective against Pseudomonas aeruginosa ,Escherichia coli ,Salmonella typhimurium which may cause respiratory infections, nausea , vomiting, diarrhea in humans respectively.

Raj Mahendra Tanna, Founder & Director, SCHUTZEN Chemical Group said,”We at Schutzen Chemical Group are determined to bring around sustainable solutions through our diverse product portfolio. SCHUTZEN WEAR SAFE Fabric Softener and Laundry Sanitiser is an example of our vast & diverse experience exhibited in a bottle. This technology is a beneficial solution that will help consumers maintain a healthy and germ free environment which is a necessity in the current pandemic situation. It also bridges the gap between Softening and sanitizing which traditionally required two different products. The formulation is updated with sustainable chemistries as we are committed towards a greener & cleaner environment.”

SCHUTZEN WEAR Safe is formulated using Liquid softener technology that coats & protects each fibers that increases the shine, reduces colour fading,makes it easy to iron & provides an irresistibaly cuddly softness, It is also infused with fragrance beads technology which adheres to the fabric & provides long term fabric softness. SCHUTZEN WEAR SAFE Fabric Softener and Laundry Sanitiser is ideal for use to sanitise dirty laundry and apparels including socks, towels, linen, appareals that can harbour germs and increase the risk of cross infection and has long lasting fragrance technology. SCHUTZEN WEAR SAFE Fabric Softener + Laundry Sanitiser is compatibale with all kind of substrates including cotton & Polyester.



The product is available in 175ml bottle and is priced as an introductory MRP of INR 77/- incl of all taxes. The product will be available online on Amazon , Flipkart and across modern trade.