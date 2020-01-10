Seagram’s 100 Pipers ‘Play for a Cause’
Seagram’s 100 Pipers brings to you another edition of its signature event ‘Play for a Cause’ with iconic fusion
band ‘Shakti’. Over the years, Seagram’s 100 Pipers ‘Play for a Cause’ initiative has been the pioneer of music
with purpose. It has witnessed a power-packed lineup of artists, who perform to raise funds & awareness for
various social causes. On 14 th Jan 2020, music aficionados in Kolkata will get to experience the 100 Pipers Play for
a Cause ‘Shakti 2020’ event that will be one for the soul!
Shakti is a quintet that pioneered a ground breaking East meets West collaboration and played a pivotal role in
establishing Fusion music. The band consists of Grammy award winning guitarist John McLaughlin;
internationally-acclaimed table virtuoso Zakir Hussain; percussionist V. Selvaganesh; multi-faceted Indian singer
& composer Shankar Mahadevan; and Indian classical violin maestro Ganesh Rajagopalan.
In this once-in-a-lifetime union of legends, 100 Pipers Play for a Cause & Shakti are coming together for an
exemplary performance of fusion music to raise awareness & funds for the highly skilled albeit struggling art of
handcrafted musical instruments. In specific, the event will support Hemen & Co., the makers of traditional
Indian musical instruments,that has served music legends & maestros across the globe incl. Beatles’ George
Harrison, Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Sitar maestro Ravi Shankar, Anoushka Shankar,
Ustad Vilayat Khan, Pandit Bhimsen Joshito name a few.
Expressing his excitement towards the collaboration, Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard
India said, “Seagram’s 100 Pipers Play For A Cause has consistently lived the brand’s ethos of ‘Be Remembered
For Good’ by leveraging music to support initiatives that lead a positive change in the society. The association
with iconic band ‘Shakti’ is yet another fusion of music with purpose, that aims to support such iconic music
legends &the art of handcrafted musical instruments which faces a challenge in a world of increasing digitization
& electronically generated sound. With this event, 100 Pipers & Shakti strive to support this craft and the
originality of musical sound.”
Recently, Seagram’s 100 Pipers became the first ever brand to organize 100 musical events under the ‘Play for a
Cause’platform,spread across 27 cities on 1 singleday. This unparalleled feat of 100 events in 1 day witnessed
renowned musicians and bands like Parikrama, Delhi Indie Project, Indus Creed, The Local Train, Usha Uthup,
Hari Sukhmani and Ankur Tewari among others & generated awareness for social causes like air & water
pollution, dying hills, struggle of heritage Indian arts, reduction in plantation and wild life, meals for
underprivileged and single use plastic, amongst others.
Details about the event:
Venue – The Saturday Club, Kolkata
Time – 7:30pm onwards
Date – 14 Jan 2020