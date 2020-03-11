Senior academician Dr DK Jha joins Adamas University as Vice Chancellor

A well-versed administrator with years of experience in research, teaching, industry and administration, Prof. (Dr.) Deependra Kumar Jha has joined as the Vice Chancellor of Adamas University Kolkata. Prior to this, he served as Vice Chancellor of University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) Dehradun and Vice Chancellor of GD Goenka University, Gurgaon. He also worked as Pro Vice Chancellor of GD Goenka University, Founder Dean of the School of Engineering and Technology of Galgotias University Greater Noida, Dean of School of Engineering & Dean Academics of GD Goenka University and a senior faculty and IR (International Relation) Coordinator at VIT University Vellore.



Dr. Jha received Doctor of Engineering degree in Electrical Engineering from Hiroshima University, Japan. His work experience spans over wide ranging activities of electric utility companies and academic institutions in India, Nepal and Japan. A Resource person on Outcomes Based Education and Accreditation, Dr. Jha has been a Chairperson of inspection teams of National Board of Accreditation (NBA) to several Institutes/Universities.



Dr. Jha has received several awards and honors in his career. He received Excellent Researcher Award for two consecutive years (2008 and 2009) at Hiroshima University, Japan for his outstanding academic achievements. He was also the recipient of prestigious Japanese Government scholarship, Monbukagakusho, to pursue his postgraduate research.



The Chancellor of Adamas University and Chairman of RICE Education, Prof Samit Ray, noted in this context, “We are looking forward to the experience and global exposure of Dr Jha to bring in further educational best practices to Adamas University in Bengal, in continuity with our avowed objective of bringing global education to Bengal.”

Dr Jha succeeds the former founder director of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhuvaneswar and former acting director of IIT Kharagpur, Prof Dr Madhusudan Chakraborty, who has now retired.