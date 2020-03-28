Senior Citizens got help from Officer In Charge,Shri Partha Sarathi Ghosh,Diamond Harbour Police Station

Editor’s Desk:- From our source we got to know that 2 senior citizen of aged more than 80 residing near Diamond Harbour Railgate,Diamond Harbour need medicines for normal livelihood . Due to lockdown and Government restrictions they are not going out from their home also.

From ourselves we first contacted with SP Diamond Harbour Dr.Bhola Nath Pandey,IPS .Within few seconds it been exceuted by Shri Chandan Tiwari,ASI Diamond Harbour District Police alloted the same to Shri Sandip Paul ,S.I,Diamond Harbour Police Station. The whole process took maximum 10 mins.Officer In Charge,Shri Partha Sarathi Ghosh,Diamond Harbour Police staion monitored the whole team work & alloted Shri Bappa Mondol Sir for the final help to this senior people.

The senior citizens are happy as they can see the glow of sun in between darkness of Corona and Humanity.



They are thankful to full team of Diamond Harbour Police Station & we are also thankful to them for their fast action .

Suhrid Ghosh

Editor