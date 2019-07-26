‘Senior Citizens Night’– a great initiative by “Levels the Club.”

By : Mahiyan Chakrabarti:-

Mr. Subhramanyam Vssn Mushi Nuri, owner of “Levels the Club”, a premium pub restaurant in Salt Lake Sector 5 have come up with a great initiative by introducing a ‘Senior Citizens Night’ every Monday for our ‘young at hearts’ even after sixty. The introductory event of this unique initiative witnessed the presence of Sambaran Banerjee Veteran Cricketer, Tridib Chatterjee General Secretary, Publishers and Book Sellers Guild, Film Diretor duo Sudeshna Roy and Abhijit Guha, Pankaj Parekh, Director, Rosa Allita Hotels and Resorts and eminent personalities Pradip Roy and Amitava Bhattacharya.

The club provides a Membership Card and offers a 50% discount to the senior citizens along with customised healthy yet lip smaking delicacies keeping in mind about the old age diet i.e. food with less spices, sugar and salt. The menu spreads across innovative dishes like’ Chang – De – Galene’ the clear Mediterranean soup, ‘Prawn Valentino’ made of fresh prawns seasoned with valentino sauce served on a bed of Spaghetti and ‘Charcoal smoked Gandhoraj Bhetki’and many more. The club offers its best from 12 noon to 12 midnight with a the pocket pinch of only Rs.1200 plus taxes for the food and alcohol for two.

The management thinks that the secret of a healthy lifestyle is a balanced diet and relaxing in an envioronment that is exiting, amiable and comfortable. The ‘Senior Citizens’ Offer’ promises to provide all of these under one roof. Spreaded over 9000 sq. ft, ,well maintained gaming zone with a variety of games on offer and a ‘Book Lovers Corner’ with a breath taking collection of quality books, ramps and wheel – chairs service for the senior members provides the perfect mood for our Golden Oldies to chill out and enjoy every bit of life with all the fond memories, nostalgias and enjoy life to the fullest even after sixty.





