Senior citizens of Kolkata celebrate 11 th Anniversary of Pronam

Many senior citizens of Kolkata, police officials and members of Pronam

came together to celebrate the 11 th Anniversary of Pronam recently.

The function was flagged off with the traditional lighting of a lamp and the cutting of an Anniversary

cake by senior citizens of Pronam. Police officials of Ballygunge and Tollygunge Police Stations,

Nayantara Pal Chowdhury, member, The Bengal, and others joined the senior citizens to sing songs

with patriotic and humanitarian themes.

The Pronam Project, with over 15,000 elderly members from across Kolkata business district is aimed

at providing support to the senior citizens of Kolkata, many of whom need special support due to their

old age. The programme is initiated by The Bengal, an NGO of eminent Kolkatans, in association with

Kolkata Police.

“I am thankful to the Kolkata Police for providing support and assistance to the elderly members of

our society,” said Mr Sundeep Bhutoria, Secretary General, The Bengal.

The programme started with an introductory song by Smt Nupur Chatterjee and was conducted by Mr

Gopal Krishna Taraphder, member of Pronam Project. Ms Sukla Taraphder, Administrative Officer of

Pronam Project delivered the introductory speech. Many senior citizens were felicitated on the

occasion with flowers and stoles. Mr Barun Samadder, Editor, Pronam Magazine, was also present.

Mr Ranjan Halder, Officer-in-Charge Ballygunge PS and Mr Debasish Naskar, Additional OC

Ballygunge PS were also present in the programme. Mr Debojit Chatterjee, OC, Hare Street Police

Station and Mr Nirupam Dutta, Anti-rowdy Officer of Ballygunge, PS, was present and sang folk songs

with the elderly members. Mr Chatterjee, OC of Hare Street Police Station presented songs written by

him.

Pronam has a dedicated 24-hour helpline hub for the senior citizens manned by specially trained

Kolkata Police staff and executives for receiving emergency calls from senior citizens and take follow

up action. Pronam also tries to sensitise the society about the plight of our elderly and extend support

to them around the year.

About : The Bengal: The Bengal is a city-based NGO of eminent citizens and opinion makers of Kolkata,

achievers in their own different fields, who are engaged in promoting various socio-cultural and welfare activities

in the state. The Bengal runs various cultural and outreach projects from time to time like Pronam.

Like this: Like Loading...