Seniority and DocsApp launch 24*7 helpline number for the elderly in the wake of COVID-19

As the world faces a major health crisis due to the pandemic situation caused

by the novel Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, the number of reported cases is

precipitously growing across India. While people of all age groups are equally susceptible to this

virus, the health stakes are high for the elderly due to chronic illnesses and lower immunity.

They are more likely to suffer from underlying conditions that hinder the body’s ability to cope

with and recover from serious illnesses.

Seniority, India’s largest shopping destination for seniors, and DocsApp, a leading digital

healthcare platform in the country, have joined hands in an attempt to bust myths, reduce panic

and help educate the elderly on Coronavirus. The collaboration will help Seniority provide

exclusive medical assistance from DocsApp to older adults and their family members.

A 247 helpline support (080 4719 3443) has been launched to enable people to have access to skilled medical professionals during such critical times. Individuals on the platform may avail free online consultations across all departments from doctors at the convenience of their homes, without possibly exposing themselves to the virus on the platform. Seniority along with DocsApp has also created a repository of informative articles, blogs, weekly newsletters and webinars that will impart accurate information and safety measures related to Coronavirus. Ayush Agrawal & Tapan Mishra, Co-founders of Seniority commented on the collaboration, “There is a significant rise in the number of COVID-19 affected people in the country as well as worldwide. Being a senior care brand, we are especially empathetic to the elderly in such challenging times and consider it our duty to spread awareness about the current situation. Our collaboration with DocsApp will help us reach out to a large number of people who are prone to virus infections. With our 247 helpline support, we are happy to extend our services and offer

free consultation by medical specialists to ensure that people take adequate care. The safety

and welfare of everyone around is of prime importance to us and we sincerely hope that we are

able to fight back together in such unforeseen circumstances.”

