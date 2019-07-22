Session by Dr Marsha R Rosner, Ben May Department of Cancer Research, University of Chicago on Heterogeneity and Cancer

As we all know Cancer is the second largest cause of death, but unlike heart diseases, it has been a difficult disease to effectively understand or treat. The reason relates to the complexity and heterogeneity of the diseases. Most tumors have complicated origins and are driven by rare mutations. Furthermore, different tissues have distinct cancer , individual tissue have multiple cancer subtype and tumours are composed of cell that are both genetically and phenotypically diverse. Thus, every tumour is unique and dynamic. The cause of lethality in most solid tumours such as breast cancer is a metastasis is characterised by many distant properties that are driven by changing stresses in the tumour microenvironment. We have identified regulators of metastasis that control multiple processes within the tumour cell microenvironment including metabolism and invasion. More recently, our studies have led us to potential therapeutic treatments based on the concept of reprogramming signalling networks in cells to sensitize tumours to therapeutic agents. Cancer is the second leading cause of death but, unlike heart disease, it has been a difficult disease to effectively understand or treat. The reason relates to the complexity and heterogeneity of the disease. Most tumors have complicated origins and are driven by rare mutations. Furthermore, different tissues have distinct cancers, individual tissues have multiple cancer subtypes, and tumors are composed of cells that are both genetically and phenotypically diverse. Thus, every tumor is unique and dynamic. The cause of lethality in most solid tumors such as breast cancer is the metastatic dissemination of tumor cells throughout the body. Metastasis is characterized by many distinct properties that are driven by changing stresses in the tumor microenvironment.

We have identified regulators of metastasis that control multiple processes within the tumor cell microenvironment including metabolism and invasion. More recently, our studies have led us to potential therapeutic treatments based on the concept of reprogramming signaling networks in cells to sensitize tumors to therapeutic agents. This talk is jointly organized by Indian Academy of Sciences, West Bengal Academy of Science & Technology, and Calcutta Consortium of Human Genetics.



Reference link: https://www.uchicago.in/events/heterogeneity-and-cancer/

