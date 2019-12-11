Session focused on holistic child development organised by Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences

Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS), a research institute of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) organised an interactive parent session on “Unleashing your Child’s Potential for Holistic Growth” in Kolkata. The session was facilitated by Principal Director, JIBS, psychologist and behaviour expert, Dr. Sanjeev P. Sahni.

The event was inaugurated by Shri Manish Jain, IAS , Principal Secretary ,Department of School Education, Govt. of West Bengal. More than 30 schools principals were also felicitated by Dr S. Sahni.

Speaking on the importance of such sessions Dr Sanjeev P. Sahni, Principal Director, JIBS remarked, “Understanding the psychology of a child and their development is extremely important for their growth, not just physical but mental as well. Parents need to be more aware and equipped to understand the upheavals of their child’s moods and respond accordingly. It is up to us, as parents, teachers and counselors to not only train the minds but their soul as well. A holistic development can help children acquire skills more effectively and rapidly, which is essential to successfully survive and thrive in today’s day and age.”

The purpose of this workshop was to identify the communication roadblocks and develop effective communication skills through an interactive session and related activities. The session was designed to help sensitize the educators and parents towards the emotional needs of children and best practices for having an effective communication and interaction. The session was open for parents with children in class 8th to class 12th.

Since its inception JIBS has conducted more than 30,000 counselling and training sessions across nearly 3000 schools for educators and students and various short term courses on stress management, anger management, ADHD, learning disability, courses for troubled teens, psychological counselling skills, effective communication between parents and children etc.

