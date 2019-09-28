SETTING ‘PASSWORD’ FOR EMAMI FRANK ROSS

BY ANKITA ROY

Frank Ross Pharmacy arranged brand promotional event on 27th September 2019 at their FR Ecospace store , collaborated with the promotion of the new upcoming movie ‘PASSWORD’ starring Dev and Rukmini. The special guests of the event, Dev and Emami officials promoted the Frank Ross brand jointly due to FR brand integration with the said upcoming movie

Emami Frank Ross has always worked for the betterment of society since 1906 when the first outlet was opened in Kolkata. For healthy body,healthy mind is equally important. So keeping that in mind Frank Ross has taken initiative to be socially and culturally enriched through the medium of modern cinema this time. In this context Emami Frank Ross has signed an agreement with the new upcoming movie ‘Password’ to support by brand integration. The evening was dedicated to the promotion of the brand along with the new movie in presence of the star cast which is expected to boost the FR value to a great extent.

The event continued in the following order: the lead star cast of the movie Password was faliciated by Emami officials along with the other crew members following the wish note by Emami officials for the said film. A short press meet was also arranged thereafter where the agenda of the event was briefly discussed. It ended with a thanks note for the film ‘Password’ by the officials and announcement of the recently opened cultural centre in Kolkata under the supervision of Emami.

