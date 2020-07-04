Seva is the only way to be with all

When men propose , God dispose. The dreadful Corona menace have severe effect on the rural livelihood that doubled after the super cyclone AMPHAN, that hit drastically the rural areas of Bengal, primarily in Sundarbans region. The double prong effected the livelihood of local people and many families already facing food scarcity and no wages. In this context Disha Special School and Debendranath Mandol D.el.ed college , the two flagship units of Pirkhali Pathikrit, a NGO working in Baruipur, South 24 Parganas came forward. Eminent social worker Dr. Sujauddin Sardar and Shri M.A. Jahid donateed rice, pulse, onion, potato, soyabean, salt, cookies packet, hand sanitizer, sweets along with handful cash support to Shri Madhusudan Mondol , Secretary of Pirkhali Pathikrit.

It is worthy to mention that Ms. Kanan Das of Baruipur Panchayat Samity, Mr. Shyamsundar Chakraborty, Saha Savapati, Mr. Yunus Sardar(PURTA), Ms. Amala Mandol, Karmadhakhya were present in this auspicious event. Blessing came from the social worker like Teacher Ms. Nupur Mukherjee, Writer Shri Shajahan Hawaikar, Teacher Shri Manirul Ilam Khan, Teacher Ms. Sharmishtha Sengupta, Anchal Savapati Shri sushanta Mandol, Shri Shilpi gayen(member, Jilla Parishad), Shri Haricharan sardar, Debeasish mandol, Ratan Maondal, Jadav Mandol, Sushanta Safui, Debdas Mandol and Soumnedralal Nath.