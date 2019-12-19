Fri. Dec 20th, 2019

Shakti Mohan Announces Season 2 Of Break A Leg

15 hours ago admin

After a successful maiden inning, India’s only dance-meets-comedy-meets-style web series titled ‘Break A Leg’ that marked popular dancepreneur and television personality, Shakti Mohan’s foray into web production, is gearing up for its’ grand Season 2 showcase. The show will chronicle Mohan’s effort in bringing together non-dancer personalities give a go at professional dance styles aside of engaging in candid anecdotes, dancing drills and face-off battles.

The title track of Season 2 is composed by Harsh Upadhyay with Vishal Dadlani and Neeti Mohan on the vocals. Produced by Nritya Shakti and ITW Playworx, the video is directed by Dance Plus judge Punit J Pathak and features the stunning Mohan sisters.

The title track was launched today in presence of Shakti Mohan, Neeti Mohan, Punit J Pathak and Sidharth Ghosh (CEO, ITW Playworx) at JLWA, Bandra.

