Sharanaya: She is Beyond Measure – A Tribute to Womanhood

To mark "International Women's Day", a one of a kind initiative titled "Sharanaya" was organized by Aneebee Entertainments in the esteemed presence of Chief Guests: Mr. Zha Liyou, Honorable Consulate General of China in Kolkata; Ms. Sweeya Santipitaks, Honorable Consulate General, Thailand, Kolkata and Prof. Maria Fernandes, West Bengal Commission for Women at ILEAD recently. The team of Sharanaya Anita Dutta, Founder and CEO; Neelay Sengupta, Show Director; Soumie Dutta, Fashion Creative Director; Swagata Paul, Skill Development Director; Abhishek Sarkar, Concept Director and Monika Prasari Lahiri, Strategic Consultant were also present at the occasion.

Sharanaya is a one of a kind initiative recognizes not just the eminent personalities working for the betterment of society but also acknowledge those who are working silently to rid the society of its evils. Going forward Sharanya hopes to continue the journey of acknowledging, honoring and celebrating the essence and hardships of womanhood.

The evening witnessed the defiant survivors of acid attacks sparkle at a fashion show to raise awareness of the impact of violence against women in the country. A powerful message about redefining beauty was shared through the show. The program was followed by a hard hitting play narrating the life story of an acid attack survivor. The evening was concluded on a lighter note by felicitating real life SHEroes along with the finalists of Glamorous Mrs. India 2020.

Speaking on the occasion Ms. Anita Dutta, Founder & CEO, Aneebee Entertainment said, “We organized Sharanaya keeping in mind the current social condition of our women, and society as a whole. I believe all of us who has the privilege of access to education, livelihood and a better standard of life, we should take up the mantle to spread awareness and celebrate all women who are fighting against all odds for a better life. We are honored to start our journey with the encouragement from the acclaimed personalities such as the Honorable Chief Guests and guests of honor.”

Sharanaya 2020 showcased the essence of today’s woman and the various facets of her being. The evening commenced with a special program to honor and celebrate women achievers and brave hearts who have been championing the cause of women empowerment along with them the men who has dedicated their lives to these causes were also honored alongside these powerful women. Padmashree award winner Ms. Subhashini Mistry was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award, Ms. Pratima Poddar, female bus driver; Ananya Chandra Roy who is working for stray dog shelter, treatment, population control and Ms. Swati Dutta, a social worker and activist against women trafficking were awarded along with Mr. Ajay Mistry.

